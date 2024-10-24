2024 POLLS: Wakayama Electorate Unsettled amid LDP Split

Newsfrom Japan

Shingu, Wakayama Pref., Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Voters in Wakayama Prefecture's redrawn No. 2 constituency, traditionally loyal to the Liberal Democratic Party, find themselves divided on which of the two leading candidates in Sunday's general election they should trust with shaping the future of their predominantly rural communities.

In the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, one option for the electorate in the single-seat constituency is to support the heir of an LDP heavyweight who brought considerable benefits to local communities in western Japan over four decades. A vote for the new candidate would be seen as a way to "return the favor" to the recently retired politician.

The alternative is to back another prominent figure, a seasoned politician making a transition from the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. Although running without LDP endorsement this time, his experience would make him a work-ready representative for the region.

The local political landscape reflects the region's dependence on primary industries and public works projects, making solid ties to the central government essential for continued economic support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]