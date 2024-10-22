PLO Officials Receive Training on Disaster Response in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Namie, Fukushima Pref., Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Palestine Liberation Organization officials in charge of refugee affairs in the West Bank joined a training session on responding to disasters Tuesday in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, near the crippled nuclear power plant.

The training is aimed at helping the PLO officials acquire expertise on reconstruction from disasters to support Palestinian refugees.

The PLO officials were invited to attend the training by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which provides technical cooperation for the operation of refugee camps in the West Bank.

They toured Namie by bus and held talks with town officials on community development after the 2011 nuclear accident.

On Monday, they visited Higashimatsushima in neighboring Miyagi Prefecture and learned about debris disposal and disaster stockpiling.

