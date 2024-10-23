Toyota Unit under FSA Probe after Past Misconducts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency is conducting an on-site inspection of car sales company Toyota Mobility Tokyo Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., based on the insurance business law, it has been learned.

According to informed sources, the agency judged that it needed to launch a probe into the Toyota unit, which has been found with misconducts in the past, following the fraudulent insurance claims scandal involving then used car dealer Bigmotor Co.

In 2020, Toyota Mobility Tokyo was found to have padded the bills of vehicle painting costs and other expenses. In 2021, an audit by the transport ministry's Kanto District Transport Bureau shed light on the company's vehicle inspection irregularities.

The FSA in its ongoing probe is investigating whether any misconducts are still being committed.

In related moves, the financial industry watchdog is conducting on-site inspections of Tokyo-based Idom Inc., which operates Gulliver used car dealers, and Good Speed Co., a used car dealer based in the central Japan city of Nagoya, both on suspicion of fraudulent auto insurance claims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]