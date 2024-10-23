Honda to Recall 720,000 Vehicles in U.S. for Possible Fuel Leak

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. will recall about 720,000 vehicles in the United States over a fuel pump issue, U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration officials have said.

A cracked high-pressure fuel pump may leak fuel and the risk of fire can increase if there is an ignition source, according to the officials.

Car models subject to the recall include 2023-2024 Accord sedans and hybrid models of 2023-2025 CR-V SUVs.

According to Honda, the company has received 145 related complaints, but no injuries have been reported. Pumps found to be faulty will be replaced.

