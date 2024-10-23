TSE Employee Suspected of Being Involved in Insider Trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission has launched an investigation into the possible involvement of a Tokyo Stock Exchange employee in an insider trading case, it was learned Wednesday.

The male employee is suspected of leaking undisclosed information, including on a company's takeover bid, to a relative this year, according to informed sources. The employee allegedly obtained the information through his work, the sources said.

Based on such information, the relative is suspected of engaging in fraudulent stock trading on multiple occasions, earning at least a few hundred thousand yen in profit.

The compulsory investigation was launched on suspicion of financial instruments and exchange law violations. The law bans people with knowledge of important undisclosed information that would affect stock prices from feeding such information to other people or encouraging others to engage in stock trading.

The TSE is Japan's largest stock exchange, with about 4,000 companies listed as of October.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]