Tokyo Metro Makes Strong TSE Debut at 1,630 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co. made a strong debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section Wednesday, fetching the first quotation of 1,630 yen apiece, higher than its initial public offering price of 1,200 yen.

The subway operator's market capitalization based on the first quotation came to 947 billion yen. The IPO raised 348.6 billion yen, the largest since some 2.6 trillion yen for major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp., which debuted on the Prime section in 2018.

The stock of Tokyo Metro finished the day's trading at 1,739 yen after rising to as high as 1,768 yen in the morning.

Tokyo Metro, which operates an extensive subway network mainly in the heart of the Japanese capital, including the Ginza and Marunouchi lines, seems to be attracting keen interest from individual investors.

For the year ending in March 2025, its consolidated net profit is expected to increase 13.1 pct from the previous year to 52.3 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]