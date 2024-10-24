Record 7 Candidates to Run in Hyogo Gubernatorial Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--A record seven candidates are expected to run in the Nov. 17 gubernatorial election in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, following the ouster of former Governor Motohiko Saito, 46, over his alleged power harassment and other problematic behavior.

Among the seven is Saito himself, who is seeking to return to office to “continue reforms.” He is giving stump speeches on a daily basis, emphasizing his achievements during his tenure and readiness for work while apologizing for the scandal.

In September, the Hyogo prefectural assembly unanimously passed a non-confidence motion against Saito, who automatically lost his job later. The official campaign period for the upcoming gubernatorial election will begin on Oct. 31.

Saito was endorsed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in the previous election, but he is unlikely to receive their support this time. “I will do my best to gain public understanding,” he says.

The six others, who have also announced their candidacies, include Kazumi Inamura, 51, who has served three terms as mayor of Amagasaki, Hyogo, and Takayuki Shimizu, 50, a former television announcer and current House of Councillors lawmaker.

