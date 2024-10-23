LDP Gives Funds to Branch of Candidate without Endorsement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has given 20 million yen to a branch led by a candidate denied party endorsement for Sunday's general election due to his involvement in a slush funds scandal, party officials said Wednesday.

LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said in a statement that the funds were provided to the branch as expenses for bolstering the party's strength and were not given to the candidate.

The LDP did not endorse 12 members as its candidates for the House of Representatives election who had received severe punishments for their involvement in the scandal. Nine of them ran as independents.

The payments of the funds were reported in the Wednesday edition of the Shimbun Akahata, the Japanese Communist Party's newspaper.

The paper quoted an accountant at an LDP branch as saying that 20 million yen was transferred to its bank account immediately after the official campaign period for the election started on Oct. 15.

