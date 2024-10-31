Healthy Low-Carb Foods on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Low-carb foods, which help prevent lifestyle diseases by limiting carbohydrate consumption to appropriate levels, are gaining popularity in Japan.

Such products are steadily winning fans, apparently because they seek to balance healthiness and taste while staying away from extreme restrictions on carb intake.

Low-carb diets call for the pursuit of good health while consuming appropriate levels of carbohydrates, or 70 to 130 grams per day.

"We hope that delicious foods will make people healthier and help reduce medical expenses in society as a whole," said Satoru Yamada, head of the Eat & Fun Health Association, which promotes low-carb diets and other healthy eating practices.

Tokyo-based Nissin Chilled Foods Co.'s low-carb noodles, which are rich in dietary fiber, were released in 2022 and became the company's best-selling product on the Amazon online shopping website in the first half of this fiscal year.

