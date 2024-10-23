Full-Size Gundam Unveiled at Osaka Expo Venue

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. unveiled a "life-size" Gundam statue at the venue of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Wednesday.

The RX-78F00/E Gundam model, standing approximately 17 meters tall and weighing about 49 tons, will be exhibited at Bandai Namco's "Gundam Next Future Pavilion" designed to let visitors experience "a world where life in space has become commonplace," the company said.

At the spaceport-like pavilion associated with the popular anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam," visitors will be asked to move "from Earth to a space station via an orbit elevator." In the proposed future world, mobile suits, which are weapons in the series, will be playing friendly roles.

In conjunction with the pavilion, Bandai Namco will launch related products including plastic models and action figures.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]