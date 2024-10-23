Ohtani's 50-50 Ball Sells at Auction for 4.39 M. Dollars

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball has sold at an auction for 4.39 million dollars, the auctioneer said Tuesday.

It was the highest price for a baseball, according to ESPN. The previous record was 3 million dollars fetched in Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball for the 1998 season.

Ohtani, a Los Angeles Dodgers star, became the first-ever player in Major League Baseball history to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, on Sept. 19.

The auction came amid litigation over ownership of the ball.

