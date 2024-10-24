INTERVIEW: Ex-Japan Envoy Says N. Korea Troops Changed Ukraine War

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The war in Ukraine has taken on a different aspect since North Korea sent troops to Russia, former Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda said in an interview.

Joint exercises between Russian and North Korean troops are Pyongyang's "de facto participation in the war," said Matsuda, who served in the post for about three years starting in October 2021.

North Korea's participation in the war will give the country, which has not engaged in wars since the Korean War, battlefield experiences needed to boost its military capabilities, he said.

He said that there is now "a risk that North Korea will engage in adventuristic activities on the Korean Peninsula," warning of serious implications for Japan's security.

Matsuda also voiced concerns that Russia may try to change the status quo in the Far East by joining forces with North Korea.

