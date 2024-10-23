Nidec Logs Record 1st-Half Sales, Operating Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp. said Wednesday its April-September sales and operating profit both rewrote record highs.

Consolidated sales rose 11.8 pct from a year earlier to 1,293.8 billion yen and operating profit 4.9 pct to 121 billion yen.

The company, however, saw group net profit shrink 28.5 pct to 75.5 billion yen amid the yen's rapid appreciation.

The operating profit growth can be attributed to a turnaround in the electric vehicle motor business in China in July-September thanks to reduced low-profit orders and an increase in demand for water-cooling systems from artificial intelligence data centers, Nidec said.

It left intact earnings projects for the whole of the current business year though next March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]