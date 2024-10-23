Nippon Ishin Denies Coalition with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) will not join a ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party even if the LDP and its coalion partner, Komeito, fail to win a majority in the upcoming House of Representatives election, a Nippon Ishin executive said Wednesday.

“There is no such choice as joining hands with the LDP and Komeito to form a coalition government,” Nippon Ishin Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita told reporters in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture.

Fujita criticized the LDP’s attitude toward political reform as not serious. “Their political posture is utterly incompatible with ours,” he stressed.

He also noted that the possibility of his party tying up with the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is “considerably low,” pointing out that the CDP collaborates with the Japanese Communist Party in some constituencies in the general election.

