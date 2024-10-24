Hiroshima Mayor Calls for Cooperation in Fight against N-Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui addressed Seanad Eireann, the upper chamber of Ireland's parliament, on Wednesday, seeking cooperation over the fight against nuclear weapons and over calls for peace.

Touching on the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, also known as Nihon Hidankyo, a group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, being named as this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Matsui said, "This must be the time to unite the voices of peace-loving people around the world and strengthen their solidarity for peace."

The western Japan city of Hiroshima was devastated by an atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Aug. 6, 1945.

In his speech, delivered in English, Matsui said that the nuclear threat has been rising amid heightened tensions among major powers.

"The world could be heading back into a nuclear arms race," he warned, stressing the need for cross-border efforts on nuclear abolition by passing down the stories of the atrocities of the atomic bombing.

