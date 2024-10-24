Protesters in Paris Demand Release of Sea Shepherd Founder

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--A protest was held in Paris on Wednesday to demand the release of Paul Watson, founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd, who has been detained in Greenland, the autonomous territory of Denmark, and is facing an extradition request from Japan.

Many protesters gathered in front of the city hall of Paris. They held placards, including one reading that saving whales is not a crime, and chanted that Japan is guilty and that Denmark is an accomplice.

Japan has placed Watson, 73, on an international wanted list on suspicion of obstructing the country's research whaling, demanding his extradition.

In Greenland, an extension of Watson's detention was decided on Wednesday.

France is an antiwhaling country, and Watson has appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for political asylum in the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]