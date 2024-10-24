TSE Worker under Insider Trading Probe Handled Timely Disclosures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange employee who is suspected of being involved in an insider trading case belonged to a division handling timely disclosure announcements by listed companies, informed sources said Thursday.

The employee in his 20s, who has been with the TSE for a few years, was removed from that assignment after Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission launched a compulsory investigation into the case in September, according to the sources.

The investigation, which covered related locations, including the employee's home, was launched on suspicion of financial instruments and exchange law violations.

According to the sources, the employee allegedly leaked undisclosed information about multiple companies, including on a tender offer bid, that he learned through his work, to a relative, recommending stock trading. Based on the information, the relative is seen to have repeatedly traded stocks and made profits totaling at least several hundred thousand yen, the sources said. Trading by the employee himself has not been confirmed so far.

The commission is investigating the detailed circumstances with a view to filing charges with the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]