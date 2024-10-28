World Bank's IDA Contributions to Reach Record High

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The World Bank Group's contributions to the upcoming fund replenishment program of the International Development Association, which supports the poorest countries, are set to reach an all-time high, a senior official has said.

"This time around, we will come with a record contribution from our net income for the IDA," Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg said in an interview with Jiji Press on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank held in Washington last week.

Major donor countries, including Japan, currently face deteriorating fiscal conditions and rising donation burdens due to the strength of the dollar. Funds for the IDA are collected in dollars.

The World Bank aims to encourage cooperation from various donor countries by taking a lead in funding, van Trotsenburg explained.

