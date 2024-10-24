Funai Electric Goes Bust

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Funai Electric Co., a Japanese maker of audio and video equipment, received court approval of its bankruptcy plan on Thursday, Teikoku Databank Ltd., a credit research firm, said.

Funai, based in Daito in the western prefecture of Osaka, had some 46.1 billion yen in liabilities, Teikoku Databank said.

The company had boasted a significant presence as an original equipment manufacturer, but struggled with a slump in the North American market and competition from Chinese rivals in recent years.

Funai went private in 2021 and later switched to a holding company structure.

