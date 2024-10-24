Japanese Princess Hisako to Visit U.S. in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Hisako of Takamado will visit the United States from Nov. 14 to 19, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

During the unofficial visit, she will attend the opening ceremony of the first Japan-U.S. friendship "kyudo" Japanese archery tournament in San Mateo, California, as honorary president of the All Nippon Kyudo Federation.

She is also scheduled to watch a joint practice session after the ceremony and meet in San Francisco with members of BirdLife International as honorary president of the conservation group.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]