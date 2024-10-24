Large-Scale Drill Held at Haneda Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The transport ministry, the Tokyo Fire Department and other organizations concerned conducted a large-scale rescue drill at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Thursday, where a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard plane collided on Jan. 2.

Assuming that an engine of a plane with 174 passengers and crew members on board caught fire and caused many injuries, more than 1,000 participants practiced procedures for putting out fires and rescuing people involved in the accident.

Specifically, fire trucks of the ministry's Civil Aviation Bureau were deployed on the initial extinguishing operation and medical staff performed triage to send injured people to hospital by helicopter and ambulance.

Rescue team members also practiced bringing out those who had failed to leave the plane.

To the airport drill, the largest of its kind in Japan, the ministry applied lessons from the runway collision.

