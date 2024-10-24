NTT East to Run Camp Sites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. said Thursday that it will set up a new company on Nov. 1 to run camp sites effectively using digital technology.

The new company, NTT Landscape, will acquire rights to operate publicly run camp sites that are struggling with aging facilities and labor shortages.

“We aim to make camp sites more appealing with digital technologies without undermining the benefits of experiencing outdoors,” said NTT East executive Kenjiro Kinoshita, who will become president at NTT Landscape.

NTT Landscape will start operations with two sites--the Lake Yamanaka area in Yamanashi Prefecture and the Izu area in Shizuoka Prefecture, both near Tokyo, possibly next spring. It plans to increase the number to about 15 sites in fiscal 2029.

The company will sell house trailers that can be used as temporary housing in time of disaster. It will also develop an app to reduce camp site operators’ reception work.

