BOJ Has Ample Time to Make Interest Rate Decision: Ueda

Washington, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan has ample time to make a decision on whether to implement an additional interest rate hike, Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday.

The BOJ will hold a two-day policy-setting meeting from Wednesday.

At a press conference held after the just-ended two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank leaders of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Washington, Ueda said that an optimistic view on the U.S. economy has started to spread.

A recent string of strong U.S. economic data has soothed market nerves over a possible economic downturn.

Ueda, however, emphasized the need to analyze whether the favorable economic situation is a lasting or temporary phenomenon.

