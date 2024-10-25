Japan Designates Sept. Noto Rain as Severe Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to designate the damage from torrential rain that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan in September as a disaster of extreme severity.

The designation raises the subsidy rates for reconstruction projects for farmland and public infrastructure facilities and enables subsidized restoration work for educational facilities such as schools and gymnasiums.

Additionally, the government will provide support for the turnaround efforts of small businesses in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, by recognizing the city in the peninsula as having suffered a severe local disaster.

Disaster management minister Manabu Sakai said that the government will provide the same level of support as given to areas hit by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, including subsidies and publicly funded demolitions of damaged buildings. He vowed efforts to “revive lively townscapes as soon as possible.”

The government also decided to designate heavy rain damage caused by Typhoon Shanshan from late August to early September as an extremely severe disaster, raising the subsidy rates for restoring farmland and forest roads.

