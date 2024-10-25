Ex-Osaka Prosecutor Admits Sexually Assaulting Subordinate

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Kentaro Kitagawa, former head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office, admitted Friday that he sexually assaulted a then female subordinate in 2018.

Kitagawa, now a lawyer, acknowledged his assault in the first hearing of his trial at Osaka District Court in western Japan.

According mainly to the indictment, Kitagawa, 65, sexually assaulted the then subordinate, who was intoxicated, at his then official residence between late night on Sept. 12, 2018, and the small hours of the following day. He was chief prosecutor at the Osaka district prosecutors office at the time.

The victim reported the incident this year. Kitagawa was arrested by the Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office in June and indicted by the Osaka district office the following month.

