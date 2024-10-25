Japan 2021 Graduate Turnover within 3 Yrs Hits 16-Yr High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The rate of workers who graduated from universities in spring 2021 and left their first jobs within three years hit a 16-year high in Japan, the labor ministry said Friday.

The turnover rate rose 2.6 points from a year earlier to 34.9 pct, up for the third consecutive year. It reached the highest level since 35.9 pct for 2005 graduates.

When the 2021 graduates were entering the job market, job vacancies were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But employment opportunities later expanded thanks to the normalization of the economy, leading to an increase in activities to switch jobs.

The rate of workers who graduated in spring 2010-2020 and quit their first jobs within three years moved around 31-32 pct.

For the 2021 graduates, the turnover was 12.3 pct in both of the first and second years of first employment, up from 10.6 pct in the first year and 11.3 pct in the second year for 2020 graduates.

