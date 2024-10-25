Many in Japan Worried about Foreigners' Behavior at National Parks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--More than 80 pct of people in Japan are concerned about the behavior of foreign tourists who visit national parks in the country, a survey released by the Cabinet Office on Friday showed.

Asked about an increase in the number of foreign visitors to national parks, 85.8 pct of respondents expressed concerns about a possible rise in violations of rules and manners.

"It seems they don't necessarily reject foreign visitors but do have some anxieties," said an official at the Environment Ministry, which oversees national park management.

The Cabinet Office conducted the survey nationwide with 3,000 people older than 18 from July 18 to Aug. 25 by mail, with responses received from 58.3 pct.

The survey found that 45.9 pct of respondents said they expect a positive economic effect from an increase in foreign visitors to national parks while 28.3 pct expressed hopes for revitalization of regional communities.

