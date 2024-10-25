Japanese Man Dies after Bus Accident in Turkey

Newsfrom Japan

Istanbul, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man died Thursday following a bus accident in western Turkey on Oct. 17, officials at the Japanese Embassy in Ankara said Friday.

The man in his 80s died at a local hospital after becoming seriously ill Thursday, according to local authorities.

The bus was carrying passengers, including 20 Japanese tourists on a tour around Turkey, when it overturned on a major road on its way to the central city of Cappadocia.

"We are very sorry and apologize from the bottom of our hearts," Hiroshi Sakai, president of Club Tourism International Inc., which organized the tour, told a news conference in Tokyo.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]