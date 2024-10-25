Marubeni Launches Sales of Land-Farmed Atlantic Salmon
Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. said Friday that it has started full-scale sales of Atlantic salmon land-farmed domestically.
The fish are shipped from Japan's first Atlantic salmon aquaculture facility built in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, by Proximar Seafood AS, a Norwegian aquaculture company.
Atlantic salmon is popular as a sushi ingredient.
Proximar plans to ship 4,700 tons of land-based aquaculture Atlantic salmon by 2025 and 5,300 tons in 2027, about 10 pct of the Japanese market for the fish.
Marubeni sells the salmon exclusively in Japan.
