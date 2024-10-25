TEPCO to Restart Nuclear Debris Removal Work Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Friday that it will resume experimental work to remove nuclear fuel debris from a reactor at its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant Monday morning.

TEPCO has replaced two glitch-hit cameras attached to the debris removal equipment and now believes that it may be able to remove the debris from the plant's No. 2 reactor within two weeks.

The company believes that the glitch was caused by turning off the cameras under exposure to high radiation, and will take measures to prevent a recurrence, such as keeping the cameras on.

The experimental work was initially set to start on Aug. 22, but was postponed as a procedural mistake was found on the day. TEPCO launched the work on Sept. 10, but suspended it a week later after the two cameras stopped working.

