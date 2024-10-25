Japan's Restaurant Sales Rise 8.2 Pct in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan rose 8.2 pct in September from a year before, the Japan Food Service Association said Friday.

Demand for cold dishes grew amid lingering summer heat while consumption by visitors to Japan remained robust.

Sales at fast food restaurants grew 6.9 pct, led by ice cream and cold beverages. Family restaurant sales expanded 11.5 pct, and pub sales gained 4.2 pct.

Sales at dinner restaurants went up 5.6 pct thanks to sold demand among visitors to Japan.

