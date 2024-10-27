Father of Stalking Murder Victim Renews Resolve 25 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Ageo, Saitama Pref., June 27 (Jiji Press)--Kenichi Ino, father of Shiori, who was murdered 25 years ago after falling victim to stalking, is determined to continue his activities to make sure no one suffers such harassing behavior.

"While days go by one by one, I'll keep on taking over Shiori's thoughts," says Kenichi, 74, who continues to give lectures across the country with an aim to eradicate stalking.

On Oct. 26, 1999, Shiori, then a 21-year-old university student, was stabbed to death in front of a train station in the city of Okegawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, after falling prey to stalking.

A brother of Shiori's former boyfriend and three other people were arrested on suspicion of murdering her. An indefinite prison term was finalized for the boyfriend's brother, while the other three were sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison. The former boyfriend killed himself.

The incident led to the enactment in 2000 of a law against stalking.

