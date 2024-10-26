Key Majority Levels in Japan Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--In Sunday's general election for Japan's 465-seat House of Representatives, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, aim to together win at least a simple majority of 233 seats, compared with their pre-election total of 288 seats--256 for the LDP and 32 for Komeito.

In the last four Lower House elections, held in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2021, the LDP alone secured a stable majority, which allowed the party to control all standing committees of the Lower House and dominate the committee chair posts, and even an absolute stable majority, which guaranteed a majority in all Lower House committees.

This time, 244 seats are required for a stable majority, and 261 for an absolute stable majority.

The parliamentary majority required to put a constitutional amendment to a national referendum is two-thirds, or 310 seats in the Lower House. The LDP-Komeito coalition and two other parties positive about revising the Constitution--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People--together had this majority before the election campaign period began.

