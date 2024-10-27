Female Employee at Girl Bar in Tokyo Stabbed to Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A female employee at a so-called girl bar in the Shinbashi district in Tokyo's Minato Ward was stabbed to death Sunday.

Around 5:40 a.m., police received an emergency call from the bar reporting that its manager had captured a customer.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Atago police station who arrived at the bar on the first floor of a multitenant building in Shinbashi found the employee, Yuna Tanisawa, 18, stabbed in the neck by a male customer. Tanisawa, a resident of Edogawa Ward of the Japanese capital, was rushed to hospital but died.

The police officers arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. The Atago police station will investigate the case in detail after changing the charge to murder.

The suspect, Hiroyuki Chigira, 49, from the city of Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, admitted the allegations against him, telling police that he stabbed the victim with a knife that he had carried with him.

