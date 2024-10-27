Japan, Others Concerned over Israeli Bill against UNRWA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan and six other countries on Sunday expressed "grave concern" over an Israeli bill for banning activities in the country of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA.

The bill, now being debated by Israel's parliament, is aimed at revoking UNRWA's privileges and immunities, forbidding any contact between UNRWA and Israeli state entities and their officials, and prohibiting any UNRWA presence within Israel, according to a statement issued by the ministers of the seven nations, also including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and South Korea.

If UNRWA's activities are hampered, that would have "devastating consequences on an already critical and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, particularly in northern Gaza," the statement said.

Noting that it is crucial for UNRWA and other U.N. organizations and agencies to be fully able to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need, the ministers urged the Israeli government to "live up to its responsibility to facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms as well as the provision of sorely needed basic services to the civilian population."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]