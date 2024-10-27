20.95 M. People Cast Early Votes in Japan General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who cast early votes for single-seat constituencies in Sunday's general election in Japan came to 20,955,435, the internal affairs ministry said.

The figure was up by 375,610, or 1.83 pct, from the previous election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in 2021.

The proportion of early voters in all eligible voters stood at 20.11 pct in Sunday's poll, compared with 19.54 pct in the 2021 general election, suggesting that the early voting system has taken root in the country.

The number of early voters increased in 33 of the country's 47 prefectures, with Tottori and Yamaguchi in western Japan posting growth of 15.32 pct and 14.28 pct, respectively, and Aomori in northeastern Japan 12.92 pct.

The number fell in the remaining 14 prefectures, including Hyogo in western Japan, which saw a drop of 4.92 pct.

