Voter Turnout Seen around 53.11 Pct in Japan General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Voter turnout for single-seat constituencies in Japan's general election Sunday is seen to have stood around 53.11 pct, according to an estimate by Jiji Press.

The figure is lower than 55.93 pct in the previous election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in 2021, but is higher than the postwar low of 52.66 pct, marked in the 2014 general election.

The sluggish rate for the latest Lower House election was apparently because regional election boards did not have enough time to inform the electorate about the poll, which was held only 26 days after the launch of the cabinet of new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the shortest such period since the end of World War II.

Voter turnout was high, at 67.51 pct, in the 2005 general election, which drew keen voter attention as it was held after the Lower House was dissolved over the key issue of privatization of the nation's postal services.

The 2009 general election, in which the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan seized power from the coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, saw voter turnout rise to 69.28 pct.

