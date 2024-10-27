LDP Unlikely to Win Lower House Majority Alone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is unlikely to win a majority on its own in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, in Sunday's general election.

It is too early to say whether the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, will maintain their majority in the 465-seat Lower House.

The LDP is seen drastically shedding its number of seats in the Lower House from 256 before the election campaign began.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is projected to significantly increase its Lower House share from its pre-election share of 98 seats.

The Democratic Party for the People is also expected to boost its presence in the parliamentary chamber.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]