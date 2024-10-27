Japanese Voters Most Focused on Economy: Jiji Exit Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--"Economy, employment and wage growth" was the policy area Japanese voters were most focused on in Sunday's general election, an exit poll by Jiji Press showed.

The area was cited by 35.8 pct of all respondents, followed by "pension, medical and nursing care" with 17.6 pct and "childcare and measures against the declining birthrate" with 12.9 pct.

"Politics and money, and political reform" came in fourth with 9.2 pct after a "slush fund" scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party drew public criticism.

"Constitutional amendment" was picked by 2.6 pct, and "regional revitalization," an area emphasized by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, by 1.2 pct.

Respondents who pointed to "economy, employment and wage growth" accounted for the largest share each of supporters of the LDP, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, as well as those who do not support a particular party.

