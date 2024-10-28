PM Ishiba Intends to Stay on after Ruling Bloc Struggles in Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has signaled his intention to remain in office even after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition struggled in Sunday's general election.

Ishiba said on television that he will fulfill his duties, while the LDP is seen losing its single-party majority in the House of Representatives and it remains to be seen whether the ruling bloc will maintain its majority.

On another TV channel, the prime minister said there would be various options if the ruling coalition fails to win a Lower House majority.

He admitted that his LDP faced an uphill battle because it was unable to gain public understanding over its "slush fund" scandal.

If the LDP loses its single-party majority, it will be the first time since the party returned to power in 2012.

