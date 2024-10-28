CDP Attracts Most Independent Votes: Jiji Exit Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan attracted the most independent votes in Sunday's general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, a Jiji Press exit poll suggested.

Of respondents who do not support a particular party, who accounted for 30.3 pct of all respondents, 27.4 pct said they voted for the CDP under the proportional representation system.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party came in second with 16.9 pct, followed by the Democratic Party for the People with 14.9 pct.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) was supported by 10.6 pct, Reiwa Shinsengumi by 8.3 pct, the Japanese Communist Party by 5.5 pct, Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, by 5.2 pct, Sanseito by 3.7 pct and the Social Democratic Party by 1.7 pct.

LDP supporters accounted for 26.8 pct of all respondents. Of them, 75.4 pct voted for the party, but 6.3 pct chose the CDP, 5.6 pct Komeito, 4.2 pct the DPFP and 3.1 pct Nippon Ishin.

