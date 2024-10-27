Nippon Ishin, DPFP Deny Joining LDP-Komeito Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Two major Japanese opposition parties--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People--have denied the possibility that they would join the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition after Sunday's general election.

"We are not considering it at all at the moment," Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba told a press conference. DPFP chief Yuichiro Tamaki made the same denial on television.

The LDP is projected to lose its single-party majority in the House of Representatives, and it remains to be seen whether the LDP-Komeito pair will maintain its Lower House majority.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]