LDP-Komeito Coalition Loses Lower House Majority

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition suffered a crushing defeat in Sunday's general election, losing its majority in the House of Representatives amid public outcry over the LDP's slush fund scandal.

The LDP's strength in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, plunged to 191 seats from its pre-election count of 256, far short of the 233 seats required for a majority. The LDP failed to win a Lower House majority for the first time since the 2009 election.

Even including LDP members who were denied official endorsement as the party's candidates over the scandal, the ruling camp fell short of a majority in a severe blow to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office only on Oct. 1.

"We've received an extremely harsh public judgment," Ishiba said on television on Sunday night.

Still, Ishiba signaled his intention to stay on as prime minister, saying, "We must make our utmost efforts to implement policies." Suggesting that he would seek cooperation from some opposition parties, such as the Democratic Party for the People, he said, "I will listen to their opinions if they take a centrist path."

