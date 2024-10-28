CDP to Seek Opposition Cooperation for PM Nomination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at a meeting of executives Monday decided to call on other opposition parties to cooperate for the upcoming election for the prime minister, following the ruling bloc's crushing defeat in Sunday's general election.

It seems that the CDP mainly aims to win cooperation from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives in the election, while the CDP and the DPFP sharply increased their seats in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

A vote to nominate the prime minister is scheduled to take place at a special Diet session next month.

Earlier on Monday, CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda and DPFP chief Yuichiro Tamaki separately held a meeting with Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, reporting the results of the poll and expressing gratitude for the election support the parties received from the country's biggest trade union group.

