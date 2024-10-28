LDP Campaign Head Koizumi Resigns over Election Defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Shinjiro Koizumi, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party's Election Strategy Committee, on Monday offered to resign to take the blame for the LDP-led ruling camp's crushing defeat in Sunday's general election.

The resignation was accepted by Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, after the LDP-Komeito coalition lost its majority in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Ishiba attended an extraordinary meeting of LDP executives at the party's headquarters Monday morning to discuss ways to rebuild his administration.

Ishiba has indicated his intention to seek cooperation from opposition parties, apparently with the Democratic Party for the People in mind.

After the ruling camp failed to achieve its goal of maintaining a combined Lower House majority in the election, some LDP members are calling on the party leadership team to take responsibility.

