Japan Lawyers File Suits to Nullify Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese group of lawyers led by Hidetoshi Masunaga filed lawsuits with Fukuoka High Court and elsewhere Monday morning to nullify the previous day's general election for the House of Representatives.

The group seeks to invalidate the election results for all single-seat constituencies of the lower chamber of parliament, saying that the poll was unconstitutional because it was carried out without correcting vote-value disparities.

Separately, some members of the group and a team of other lawyers including Kuniaki Yamaguchi are planning to file similar suits in the afternoon.

"Elections provide the only venue where citizens can engage in the exercise of state power," lawyer Takanori Hirai told a press conference in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, after the filing.

"I wonder if (Sunday's poll) was a legitimate election,"

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]