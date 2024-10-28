60 Pct of "Slush Fund" Candidates Lose in Japan Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--About 60 pct of candidates involved in the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush fund" scandal lost in Sunday's election of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament.

Of 46 such candidates, 18, including former LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, won Lower House seats, while 28, including Hakubun Shimomura, also a former LDP policy chief, and Tamayo Marukawa, former minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, failed to secure their seats.

The severe outcome reflected renewed criticism against the LDP that arose in the final stage of the election campaign after the party, already battered by the slush fund scandal itself, was found to have provided 20 million yen to the LDP branches of scandal-embroiled members.

In the slush fund scandal, part of revenue from sales of tickets for fundraising parties held by some LDP factions was kicked back to member lawmakers. The kickbacks were not recorded in political fund reports and thus became slush funds.

All of the 46 ran as candidates for single-seat constituencies only, without simultaneously running for proportional representation seats. Of them, 34 were given the LDP's endorsement, nine ran without such endorsement though being LDP members and three ran as independents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]