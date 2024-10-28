Olympus CEO Resigns over Alleged Illegal Drug Purchase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus Corp. said Monday that President and CEO Stefan Kaufmann resigned the same day for allegedly buying illegal drugs.

Yasuo Takeuchi, executive chairman of Olympus, will act as CEO until a new CEO is appointed, the company also said.

After receiving an allegation that Kaufmann had purchased illegal drugs, Olympus reported to investigative authorities while launching an in-house investigation.

The board of directors unanimously concluded it is highly likely that Kaufmann engaged in behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct and corporate culture.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department searched places related to Kaufmann, but no illegal drugs were discovered, according to investigative sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]