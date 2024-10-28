Japan GSDF Osprey Suffers Damage during Training

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--A V-22 Osprey transport aircraft of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force suffered damage in an accident that occurred when it took off during training Sunday, leading the GSDF to suspend flights of all of its Ospreys, it was learned Monday.

None of the 16 people on board were injured. It was the first time that a GSDF Osprey had damage in an accident.

All GSDF Ospreys will remain grounded until the cause of the incident is identified and countermeasures are taken thoroughly.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Osprey in question shook from side to side right after taking off at the GSDF camp on the island of Yonaguni in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. The lower part of its left wing touched the ground, resulting in damage.

The Osprey was practicing the transport of injured people as part of the Keen Sword joint exercise between Japan and the United States.

