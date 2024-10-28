Ishiba to Seek Cooperation from Opposition Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to seek cooperation from opposition parties to stabilize his grip on power, after his ruling coalition suffered a drubbing in Sunday's general election.

Meanwhile, Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which made massive gains this election, is also hoping to expand support to be named prime minister at parliament next month.

Ishiba, who doubles as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, told a press conference on Monday that his party had received an "extremely harsh judgment" from the electorate.

In the election, the LDP netted just 191 seats to lose its single-party majority in the 465-seat House of Representatives, the all-important lower parliamentary chamber, apparently due to public outcry over the high-profile slush funds scandal at the party.

The seat tally of the LDP's coalition partner, Komeito, fell by eight from before the race to 24, with party chief Keiichi Ishii failing to win a seat. The two parties were unable to maintain their combined majority in the Lower House, despite Ishiba having set this as his goal.

